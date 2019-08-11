Local football team hosts a fundraiser for the upcoming season

WINCHESTER, V.a. (WDVM) — The Winchester Wolfpack Youth Football program hosted a gaming fundraiser to help support this coming season.

The non-profit football program hosted a back to school blow out with their She Wolves cheer squad Sunday afternoon. As summer league activities come to a close, the team fund-raised by playing their favorite sport through video games.



“We have a lot of youth at risk children that play in our football program so what we try to do is give them the best football and we also focus on education so education first sports second,” David Hogan said, the president of non profit.

The fundraiser involved a gaming company that has a 28 inch trailer loaded with five TV’S inside and two outside. The kids had to pay to play. There were also prizes like a big screen TV for those who entered a raffle. Coaches say the support from the community has been overwhelming.



“The community has been very supportive, helping us raise funds for the boys to go because we travel, Tennessee and play we go to West Virginia, we have had kids go to Florida,” Hogan said.

The “momager” for the She Wolves cheer team says they will keep pushing to grow the wolfpack as big as they can and its exciting to see the youth working together.



“We will go with them to every game, we started out with a small hopes of 12 girls and we have grown to 20 girls, its amazing, absolutely amazing,” Nikkii Walker said, who is the cheer director for the team.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the team. Their season will kick off in two weeks. For more about the team and their games you can look at their website for game times, events and more.