Local family donates $500k to help those suffering from food insecurity

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As families in the D.C. area continue to struggle with food insecurity, one family has decided to help. The Peterson Family Foundation is donating $500,000 to organizations throughout Northern Virginia to help those in need.

Some of the organizations receiving donations are Northern Virginia Family Service, Loudoun Hunger Relief, and Ampersand Pantry Project, to name a few. The family is also donating to organizations in the Maryland region.

Lauren Peterson, President of the Peterson Foundation, says that her family is honored to help others during the pandemic.

“With the outbreak of COVID, there are many people who are food stressed and no one can be educated, no one can live their lives if they have the anxiety of when their next meal comes,” said Peterson. “We feel very lucky to be able to give back. We are blessed with all that we have and it’s our privilege to be able to help.”

The Peterson family says they hope to raise awareness to inspire others in the community to help, as well.