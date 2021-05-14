Local expert weighs in on easing vaccine hesitancy

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William Health District is seeing vaccine hesitancy much like the rest of the country.

According to recent studies, in some states, more than 20 percent of adults will “probably not” or “definitely not” get the COVID vaccine.

Prince William County is making efforts to ease vaccine-hesitancy. A spokesperson with the Health District, Sean Johnson, gives advice on what to do if you’re feeling any sort of hesitancy with getting the shot.

“There is hesitancy, so we’re encouraging people to basically talk to friends and family to see how they’ve responded to the vaccine, also to educate themselves on which vaccine they want and why they want that one,” said Johnson.

If you’re still feeling unsure, here are more resources:

