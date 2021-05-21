Local entomologist writes catchy song about Brood X cicadas

A cicada nymph moves in the grass, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new track could be hottest on the charts in the DMV, thanks to Fairfax County local, Andy Lima, otherwise known as “MC Bugg-Z,” an entomologist for the County’s Disease Carrying Insect Program who wrote a song about Brood X cicadas.

The beginning chorus starts out catchy and then transitions into more details about the cicadas emerging from the ground after 17 years.

“Brood X, periodical cicadas, it’s brood 10, and it’s brood-excellent to see you again, I’ve been chilling underground with my friends sipping on root juices. 17 years as a nymph, ditching this skin…“

Watch the full video below: