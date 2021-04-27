Local develops technology to help adults in independent living stay connected

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia local Anthony Nunez cofounded INF Care, software to help independent living residents connect with staff and family. This is something needed far before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a time when isolation, depression are problems for older adults and really affects their health, and what we’re doing is just helping them stay connected, helping them stay on task and helping them stay in a positive state of mind,” said Nunez.

Nunez said the technology works in two parts. The first part of the software is a tablet installed in the home of the adult providing reminders, activities and more throughout the day. The other side features a secure interface allowing care teams to view data about the adult and address needs through video calls.

The technology was first deployed at Culpepper Garden, an independent living facility in Arlington. Nunez said staff and residents alike are excited about the software as it is helping staff to understand resident’s needs better.

INF Care said it’s also in the process of deploying the technology with a local Northern Virginia homecare agency in the next few weeks.

