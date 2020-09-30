Local debate watch party

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday night, locals gathered to watch the debate with the Republican Party of Virginia Chairman, Rich Anderson, and Prince William County GOP Chairman, Tim Parrish. The event was held at the Harbor Grille in Woodbridge.

Trump supporters at Harbor Grille watch party event

After the debate, the Republican Party of Virginia released the following statement: “Tonight, Joe Biden proved that he’s just an empty vessel for the Democrats’ dangerous policies that would destroy American families. The choice is clear — President Trump will uphold the rule of law and continue to lead the Great American Comeback.”

The event held at the Harbor Grille was one of many events held across Virginia in support of candidates running for president.

