Local church to give out free Christmas trees

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A church in Winchester is helping people ring in the holiday season by giving away free Christmas trees to those who need them.

“Afresh Church” will be paying for the trees and delivering them to people’s houses on Dec. 12. The trees are for anyone in the community even if you don’t attend church at Afresh.

“We saw this need in the community that a lot of people needed some Christmas trees and for various reasons, whether it was they were unable to afford them unable to physically get them themselves, don’t have a truck… Some people just need some Christmas trees so we were like you know what would it take if we just bought some Christmas trees,” said Shaun Wilson who is the Senior Pastor of Afresh Church.

If you’re interested in helping to volunteer for the tree delivery or would like to receive a tree, you can fill out a form on Afresh Church’s Facebook page.