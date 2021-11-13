Local church creates Thanksgiving meal kits for youth in the DMV area

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for many in the DMV area, families may not have a meal to put on the table. That’s why members of Passion City Church, based in Washington, D.C., came together to make sure more families have food this holiday season.

“We are basically making a bunch of Thanksgiving bags. We have a ton of volunteers to put together these bags, and we are going to deliver them to families in need,” said Brandon Margosian, member and volunteer at Passion City DC.

The gesture is a small way members of the church are finding ways to give back and to share a bit of hope.

“We want to meet practical and spiritual needs,” said Brennen Britton, member and volunteer at Passion City DC. “We don’t just want to come in with a message of hope and not provide tangible hope, or a message of generosity, and not actually be generous.”

The group had a goal of creating 150 bags at their Quincy Park location in Arlington, VA. There were three other locations participating in the event as well, in Dupont, Captiol Hill and Maryland.

Donations will be dropped off to non-profit, The House D.C., an organization helping youth break the cycles of poverty, homelessness and unemployment.

“It’s in the heart of the Anacostia community, and they deal with the marginalized communities down there,” said Margosian. “The work they do is taking those who are young and maybe don’t have a good environment to be in, and they create that environment to give them good opportunities.”

The event goes to show how something so little can mean so much to those in need, says church member Rachel Halbach.

“Don’t underestimate the value of a can of peas. Don’t underestimate just one simple food item, because this is a part of a Thanksgiving meal. This is a part of a moment for a family to get together,” said Halbach.