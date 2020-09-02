Local cafe donates tablets to Cedar Lane School

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Crepes and Karak Cafe donated seven tablets to Cedar Lane School to help students with special needs while distance learning.

Ashraf Hamid, owner of the cafe, says they donated to Cedar Lane School because it’s part of their social responsibility to the community.

“The Vienna community has been very generous to us since day one. This is a special needs school and I know the difficulties people are having right now, so these tablets will help students with online learning” said Hamid.

The school was very excited to receive the generous gift, the principal of the school even came out to thank Hamid for the donation.