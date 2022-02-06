Local BTS fan group gives back to the community

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fans of the popular music group BTS held a coat drive on Sunday to help those in need during the winter season.

The popular k-pop group BTS has fans worldwide, and their fan base in Northern Virginia has come together to benefit a local charity.

“Doing something for the community was really important to us, especially since the BTS Army in Virginia we’re spread out in all four corners of Virginia. So we wanted to really separate ourselves and give back to the community,” said Candace Brown, BTS Virginia Army member.

The fan group accepts coat donations to benefit the non-profit OAR, which works to rebuild lives and support people impacted by the justice system.

The group, which began in 2019, says the fan base creates a greater opportunity to get involved in the community.

“Our army group is really big here, and we get more and more people that come, so we really wanted to give back any way that we can,” said Brown.

Their next charitable event will be in April. For more information on events visit, their Instagram and Twitter account @btsvirginiaarmy.