Local boy scout helps create memorial for lynching victim

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg teen and local Boy Scout Israfeel Jaka decided to help create a memorial for lynching victims.

Jaka said he chose to help create the memorial in Leesburg’s Raflo Park for his Eagle Scout project. The memorial is being created to honor 14-year-old African American lynching victim Orion Anderson, who was killed in 1889 in the town.

The community decided to create a reflection area and garden. Benches will also be placed in the area to honor Anderson and others who were lynched in Leesburg.

Jaka says he is overwhelmed with how many people of different backgrounds are coming together to help with the project.

“We received about $3,100 in donations. It was very amazing to have so many different people of different faiths and backgrounds,” he said. “When we come together and put our minds to something, we can really work together and get things done.”

Jaka says the memorial is set to be completed by this October.

