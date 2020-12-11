Local bakery shows resiliency throughout the pandemic

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Almost every business has had to change how they operate this year to attract customers, but Cowbell Kitchen says its sales have been consistent thanks to the community’s support.

Holiday Cookie Boxes. Courtesy: Cowbell Kitchen

“I think the support for the community for us because we’re so small, has always been there,” said Bre Grant.

After the start of the pandemic, Cowbell made a pivot to sell items wholesale and offer takeout to patrons. Grant said they’ve been lucky despite the challenge of moving locations recently.

“Wholesale is booming and the community has really been supporting us with takeout,” stated Grant.

The connection remains between the workers and customers, just with a different dynamic.

Courtesy: Cowbell Kitchen

“Our old kitchen was open like it is here, so people could come in and talk to us while we were working. Now we have a window barrier but people can still see in,” said Grant.

Cowbell now has outdoor seating with heaters and invites guests to stop by, with a future plan of setting up seating inside.

“So there’s no seating in here but we have the heaters, we’ve got like 30 seats, it’s very spacious outside on the patio,” expressed Grant.

In memory of Grant’s sister, KK, they are making vegan pastry boxes this Christmas with 100% of proceeds going toward the Love, KK Foundation to benefit local food drives. Holiday cookie boxes can be ordered up until Christmas Eve. For more information, click here.