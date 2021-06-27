Local artist paints ‘Dogs of Del Ray’ mural in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — If you pass by Stomping Ground restaurant in the Del Ray neighborhood, you may see Patrick Kirwin painting a dog mural.

It’s called “The Dogs of Del Ray,” and Kirwin says he’s been working on the project since March. The wall of the restaurant on Mt. Vernon Ave. features the furry faces of the neighborhood dogs.

For just $50, residents can have their pet’s portrait painted onto the side of the building.

The concept was created by Del Ray Business Association member Pat Miller and Alexandria resident Karen Johnson, who selected Kirwin as the artist to paint the mural

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria also got in on the fun, auctioning off one of the coveted spaces to raise money — nearly $4,000, Kirwin says. The artist hopes to continue to keep painting, filling the whole city with dog murals.

“This has been just delightful that people are interested. They come, they laugh, they look at the names of the dogs…The faster I paint, the better my work is actually, and so it’s a good practice for me to just keep painting all the time. I’m getting very much to be a dog expert,” said Kirwin.

There are over 200 dogs displayed on this mural. Kirwin says he plans to finish the project by the end of this week.