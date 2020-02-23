Pete Buttigieg hosts town hall in Arlington

ARLINGTON,Va. (WDVM)– Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is hosting a town hall at Washington Liberty High School in Arlington right now. WDVM’s Kelsey Jones takes us into the crowd.

Hundreds of people fill Washington Liberty High Schools football field.

“(He) Represents the type of leader we need and the type of person I want my children to see and be inspired by,” says supporter.

“If you felt the frustration, if you felt the exhaustion, maybe even felt that terrible temptation to turn it all off and walk away. Now is our chance to remember that they might’ve been the jury then but the verdict is up to us now on this president and on those senators that protected him,” said Buttigieg.