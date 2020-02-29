Live Updates: Bernie Sanders holds rally in Northern Virginia

SPRINGFIELD,Va– Presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is holding a rally at the St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield. WDVM’s Kelsey Jones takes us to the rally.

Thousands of people fill the St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex.

“He’s gonna help us from the White House but he’s not gonna do it himself. He says all the the time not me, us. Us, in this room. In rooms just like this all across the country. We’re the one that are gonna do that. And we’re gonna do that by fighting for medicare for all. We’re gonna do that by fighting for housing for all, ” said a supporter.