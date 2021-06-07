Live summer concerts return in July in Fairfax County

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Residents in Fairfax County can now jam to the beat of summer concerts returning in July.

The “Spotlight by Starlight” concerts were put on hold due to COVID-19. Now, with restrictions lifted in the Commonwealth for fully vaccinated individuals, the Fairfax County Park Authority announced the concerts will return every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with various genres of music starting July 7.

John Berlin, program branch manager with Fairfax Park Authority, said, “This summer because of anticipated COVID restrictions we kind of stayed away from some of the larger groups because we expected to have some social distancing on stage. But these are the bands that many were scheduled for last summer, and they just could not perform. We have everything and every type of music that you can imagine. On Saturday mornings the children’s performances will be a mixture of music and demonstration for kids.”

The concerts will be held at the amphitheater at Mason District Park. With the majority of Fairfax County parks now re-open, park authority officials said they’re welcoming everyone to come out. Tickets aren’t required and the concerts are free to the public.

The schedule for Mason District Park is as follows:

July 7 – Shenandoah Run (folk)

July 9 – Tom Paxton (folk)

July 11 – Debi Smith (pop/folk)

July 14 – City of Falls Church Prism Ensembles (chamber music and Dixieland)

July 16 – the NOVA Annandale Symphony Orchestra

July 18 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliot (folk)

July 21 – Natty Beaux (swing)

July 23 – King Teddy (swing)

July 25 – Seán Heely Celtic Trio (Irish/Scottish)

July 28 – Ruthie & the Wranglers (American/roots)

July 30 – Apple Core (Beatles tribute band)

Aug. 1 – Moonshine Society (R&B)

Aug. 4 – Bio Ritmo (salsa)

Aug. 6 – the Frog Pond Pickers (country/gospel)

Aug. 8 – Hogslop String Band (bluegrass)

Aug. 11 – Washington Balalaika Orchestra (Russian folk music)

Aug. 13 – Billy Price and his Charm City Rhythm Band (blues)

Aug. 15 – Wicked Olde (Celtic/bluegrass)

Aug. 18 – Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes (blues)

Aug. 20 – The United States Navy Country Current

The following children’s shows are at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Mason District Park:

July 10 – 123 Andrés

July 17 – Mr. Gabe & the Circle Time All-Stars

July 24 – the Great Zucchini

July 31 – Rocknoceros

Aug. 7 – Blue Sky Puppet Theater

Aug. 14 – Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Percussion Ensemble

Here’s the lineup for the shows at Ossian Hall Park. All shows are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.: