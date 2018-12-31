LIVE: Noon Year's Eve at the Arlington County Library
Kids celebrate 2019 a little early
ARLINGTON, Va. - Kiona Dyches reports live from the Noon Year's Eve celebration was held at the Columbia Pike branch of the Arlington County Library. The family-friendly event had games, arts and crafts, a photobooth and more. Parents say it's a great way to get kids out to interact with their peers while school's out for the holiday season.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App