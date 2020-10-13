LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam holds news briefing

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Tuesday afternoon was the time the Governor has spoken publicly since he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and since news broke about members of anti-government paramilitary groups allegedly discussing kidnapping him back in June. An FBI agent disclosed this information when he testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan.

The governor said he will not work under a cloud of intimidation. He said there is no imminent threat to him or his family but would not discuss the open investigation further.

Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Seven other men face state terrorism charges.

The governor also spoke after a severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election. A spokesperson for Virginia said they’re working on a temporary fix and hope to have it back up and running by 4 p.m.

Gov. Northam said he doesn’t appear to have the authority to extend the voter registration deadline, citing a state code. He said the change would have to come from the courts, which the governor said he would support.

Gov. Northam said he and his wife have recovered from the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. He said his wife initially had cold-like symptoms early on while he didn’t experience any symptoms until eight days after his diagnosis and positive test result.