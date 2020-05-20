Gov. Northam updates Virginia on COVID-19 testing, protective equipment in hospitals

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday to the status of Virginia’s COVID-19 response and recovery.

During the press conference, Northam announced a work group which will work on lowering the cost and improving the quality of health care in the state. The Virginia Department of Health plans to hire 1,000 new contact tracers with funding through the CARES Act, Northam said.

In regards to personal protective equipment, the governor said Wednesday that “We are now in a place where our hospitals have an adequate supply.”

There are some free testing events in northern Virginia happening this week. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people residing in Prince William County can visit three different testing sites. The testing will be done from May 20-22, and the sites are not taking appointments. Only the first 75 people will be tested:

GMU Map Clinic : 99 Tremont St., Manassas Park

: 99 Tremont St., Manassas Park 9600 Block Grant Ave, Manassas

Kilby Elementary School: 1800 Horner Rd., Woodbridge

Watch a full replay of the Wednesday press conference below:

