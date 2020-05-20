VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday to the status of Virginia’s COVID-19 response and recovery.
During the press conference, Northam announced a work group which will work on lowering the cost and improving the quality of health care in the state. The Virginia Department of Health plans to hire 1,000 new contact tracers with funding through the CARES Act, Northam said.
In regards to personal protective equipment, the governor said Wednesday that “We are now in a place where our hospitals have an adequate supply.”
There are some free testing events in northern Virginia happening this week. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people residing in Prince William County can visit three different testing sites. The testing will be done from May 20-22, and the sites are not taking appointments. Only the first 75 people will be tested:
- GMU Map Clinic: 99 Tremont St., Manassas Park
- 9600 Block Grant Ave, Manassas
- Kilby Elementary School: 1800 Horner Rd., Woodbridge
Watch a full replay of the Wednesday press conference below:
More Virginia news on WDVM:
- Gov. Northam updates Virginia on COVID-19 testing, protective equipment in hospitals
- Chambersburg Borough enters partnership to build Solar Energy Facility
- 1 shot, woman struck by vehicle during shooting incident in Petersburg
- Virginia investigating increasing number of workplace COVID-19 complaints
- Virginia sees first case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App