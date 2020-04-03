Gov. Northam gives Virginians COVID-19 update on April 3

(WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives his regular update on COVID-19 response and impact in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2020.

According to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, there are 2,012 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) statewide. Forty-six patients have died. Fairfax County remains as the county with the highest reported cases, at 372 currently. Its neighboring counties are among the higher cases as well. Arlington County has 135, Prince William County has 131 and Loudoun County has 130. Two days ago, Northam said projection models suggest Virginia could see a surge in coronavirus cases between late April and late May.

Associated Press reports that Northam is ordering a hiring freeze for state employees, due to predicted low state revenues and increasing need to spend on medical supplies and other costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Northam said over 100,000 Virginians have filed for unemployment this week.

Northam invited Virginians to ask him questions Thursday during a live Q&A on Twitter. Click here to see his responses.

