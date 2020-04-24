Northam outlines plan to ease restrictions on businesses

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update about his plan to start easing restrictions on businesses in Virginia at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Watch live here.

Before the 2 p.m. update, the governor’s office announced a new COVID-19 Business Task Force made up of people from various industries in Virginia, including food, retail, beauty, campgrounds and entertainment.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” said Northam in a press release. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned—we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

From northern Virginia, representatives in the business task force include:

Brian Moore , Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria

, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria Jon Norton , Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax

, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax F. Dee Suarez-Diaz , ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas

, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality, Reston

The governor’s office said in the press release that Northam has a phased approach with specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.

