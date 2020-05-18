Virginia Beach reopens with limitations on Friday

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is allowing Virginia Beach to open this Friday, May 22 with limitations.

The governor announced during his Monday update that the beach can open for recreational activities with a 50% capacity cap on parking. Other limitations include: No group sports, no tents or alcohol. Northam said if people are not following safety protocols, he will close the beach again.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer also spoke on Monday after Northam’s announcement and said it is important to make sure everyone who wants to visit the beach feels safe and welcome. Virginia Beach has had 557 total COVID-19 cases, as well as virus-related 86 hospitalizations and 19 deaths, the Virginia Department of Health reports on Monday.

Northam also discussed the commonwealth’s new website: stayhomevirginia.com. The website offers resources for people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including housing resources. There are tabs for renters, homeowners, landlords and for people who are homeless.

Over the weekend, the Virginia Department of Health reported five new virus outbreaks statewide. Long term health care facilities are topping the data with the most outbreaks, at 182 statewide.

Data reported by the Virginia Department of Health on May 18, 2020.

Phase One of reopening in Virginia began on Friday, May 15 — Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond as well as Accomack County were excluded and will remain in Phase Zero until at least May 29, according to the governor’s executive order. The delay in reopening in these parts of Virginia came after local leaders formally requested a later reopening date due to lack of declining virus cases.

Northern Virginia in particular accounts for about 70% of the commonwealth’s total COVID-19 cases, according to Northam.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reports the following data for Northern Virginia health districts:

Fairfax 7,843 cases 1,100 hospitalizations 284 deaths

Prince William 3,759 cases 355 hospitalizations 70 deaths

Alexandria 1,510 cases 162 hospitalizations 34 deaths

Arlington 1,638 cases 323 hospitalizations 77 deaths

Loudoun 1,486 cases 139 hospitalizations 48 deaths

Manassas Park 198 cases 24 hospitalizations 3 deaths



