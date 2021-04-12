Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area partner with local businesses to help adults in need with literacy

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, one out of seven people over the age of 18 do not have a high school diploma or GED. Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area is working to bridge that gap and they’re partnering with local businesses to do it.

Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area helps hundreds of adults across the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond every year get literate in topics like computers and finance. English language and citizenship preparation are some of the other programs adults can pursue.

“We help people improve their skills to improve their lives and ultimately improve our community,” said Andy Gail, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area.

To help increase their outreach, the literacy volunteers are working with local businesses to get the word out about how they can help adults. They’re using events, coasters and magnets to do that. Winchester Brew Works is just one of the businesses in the partnership.

“Being able to partner with a non-profit so that we can make a little money at the brewery but also be able to contribute back to the community is always great,” said Holly Redding, one of the owners of Winchester Brew Works.

Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area is currently partnering with Winchester Brew Works, Back Seat Bar and Grill, Cork Street Tavern, Union Jacks, Precision Carpentry, and Kimberly’s.