Liquor sales in Virginia soar due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to Virginia ABC, Virginians have spent more than $200 million on liquor over the last two months

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, liquor sales in Virginia have increased drastically during the Coronavirus pandemic.

ABC officials said there was an increase of $30 million in sales from 2019.

The restrictions Governor Ralph Northam set in place due to COVID-19 has also caused an increase in online ordering said, officials.

