Liquid Technology donates equipment to Children’s Science Center lab to expand their outreach virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Children’s Science Center Lab had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop them from expanding their audience virtually, reaching over 70,000 children locally and nationally.

Books, animals, and a museum filled with science are just some of the ways children age 0-12 have gravitated towards the Children’s Science Center Lab.

Ashlyn Salvage, Outreach Program Manager, Children’s Science Center said, “How do you do hands-on science when you cant be putting your hands on things right? That was the kind of the question we grappled with last March, but we thought our science is really fun, it’s hands-on, and kids still need that.”

Taking their talents virtually, the learning still continues. From science demos, animal talks, educational content, and more.

“We try and get kids to ask questions and have fun while doing it, along with adults. we’re the Children Science Center so we focus on children, but we do have families come in together. Such as grandparents, an aunt, friend, cousin, and a lot of times adults do learning alongside their children,” said Salvage.

Activities on and off the computer have been beneficial for students. A normal day for students can include going on a scavenger hunt from their homes, making slime, learning energy efficiency, and creating rockets to learn about space.

“While we have loved the virtual learning we’re definitely excited to see everyone in person again,” said Salvage.

Their doors will re-open this year for summer day camp Monday-Friday allowing children to be interactive with science once again. But in the meantime, they continue to use equipment donated to them from Liquid Technology. A full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets.

James Patrignelli, Director of Sales, Liquid Technology said, “These initiatives are really important to many companies now. They come to us and tell us what type of program they want and we help them tailor it to make sure what they’re looking for, gets delivered to the proper charities and make sure that programs like the Children’s Science Lab are up and running.”

A pandemic boost for the science center, officials said the technology has been a game-changer for them. In addition, the Lav is looking to expand their efforts building another location in Loudoun County for all ages who have a love for science.