WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Lights in the Park at Jim Barnett Park opens tonight and will run 7 days a week from 5:00-8:30 pm through December 20th.
The light show replaces the annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony in Old Town, which had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Lights in the Park kicks off in Winchester
- The Literacy Council of Frederick County is asking the public to donate books
- Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history
- WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update
- Holiday travelers arrive home with no COVID-19 concerns
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App