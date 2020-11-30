Lights in the Park kicks off in Winchester

Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Lights in the Park at Jim Barnett Park opens tonight and will run 7 days a week from 5:00-8:30 pm through December 20th.

The light show replaces the annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony in Old Town, which had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

