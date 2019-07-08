Lightning strikes cause Arlington fires

Virginia

Lightning strikes twice in Arlington causing two house fires, but there were no injuries.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — While the saying goes lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place, lightning did strike in two different places only miles a part in Arlington, Va. Saturday night.

Arlington County Fire officials responded to two different fires Saturday night during the thunderstorms that hit Northern Virginia.

Both incidents were caused by lightning strikes, which caused two different homes on North Nelson Street and Military Road to catch a fire. There were no injuries and all of the fires were put out.

The Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate.

