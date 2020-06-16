Life plan community opens COVID-19 testing lab, hasn’t seen positive case in 6 weeks

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A life plan community operated by military vets for military vets and their families is at war against an invisible enemy: COVID-19. When COVID-19 reached New York, Knollwood’s medical director, director of nursing, infection control nurse, and administrator formed a COVID review board.

“Similar to how we worked in war,” Chief Operating Officer Colonel (Ret.) Paul Bricker said. “When I was in Afghanistan and Iraq we would stand up to certain boards to help us make operational decisions when we were faced with dilemmas we hadn’t faced before.”

When a medical examiner reported a deceased resident tested positive for coronavirus, the facility hit the ground running.

The D.C. government was only able to help Knollwood test its symptomatic residents, but Bricker wanted to test everyone. Knollwood reached out to LabCorps in early April, which shipped testing kits to D.C. overnight. They started testing the Tuesday after Easter and have since tested 1,000 residents and staff members. They haven’t had a positive case in over six weeks.

Bricker says they’re going to keep going until a vaccine is approved. “You can either be aggressive in your testing or you can be reactive and if we can help other communities in understanding the lessons we’ve learned I think that’s a lesson worth sharing because ultimately at the end of the day you’re protecting others lives,” Bricker said. He estimates that 70 percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

All the residents were tested from their independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing apartments, where they had to self-isolate for two weeks. Now, they’re free to move about the facility and even leave the property, but they must be tested when they return.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM