Lidl supermarket chain to bring 600 jobs to Northern Va, Maryland

Six stores will open in Northern Virginia and 10 stores will open in Maryland.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — German supermarket chain Lidl, headquartered in Arlington, will open 50 new stores across the East Coast by the end of 2021. Northern Virginia is getting six and Maryland gets 10, totaling 600 new jobs.

Spokesperson Chandler Ebeier says Lidl is expanding to meet its growing customer fan base. The chain is known for its high quality products at discount prices. The expansion couldn’t come at a better time for the workers in Northern Virginia and Maryland who have lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Lidl store employees] are the bread and butter of our entire company so being able to learn on your feet, being able to introduce this new concept, new brand, into new communities — it’s such an exciting time to be able to get on board,” Ebeier said.

The newest store location in Alexandria is set to open in early September on Little River Turnpike.

