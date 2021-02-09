Library Lovers’ Month celebrates local libraries

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — February is National Library Lovers’ Month, a time dedicated to learning about the importance of your local library.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local libraries like Handley Regional Library System have become a resource for the community for things such as job training, free internet access and research materials. Libraries are also a place to pick up a new book to help beat quarantine boredom.

Library Lovers’ Day is on February 14th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories