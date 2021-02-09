Library Lovers’ Month celebrates local libraries

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — February is National Library Lovers’ Month, a time dedicated to learning about the importance of your local library.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local libraries like Handley Regional Library System have become a resource for the community for things such as job training, free internet access and research materials. Libraries are also a place to pick up a new book to help beat quarantine boredom.

Library Lovers’ Day is on February 14th.