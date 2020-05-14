Library hosts virtual events for all ages

WINCHESER, Va. (WDVM) – The Handley Regional Library System has been busy under quarantine, creating several virtual events for children, teens, and adults.

One of these events is a virtual puppet show hosted on the library’s Facebook page.

Head of Youth Services Donna Hughes says they’ve been running the story time every Wednesday morning for the past few weeks and they will likely continue the programs even when the pandemic is over.

“I think we have reached a group of people that may not have transportation, they are still going to be stuck at home, or since we have kind of become germaphobes, we have have people who want to stay at home a little bit longer,” Hughes said. “So we’re going to continue doing it.”

Other virtual events Handley Regional is hosting include art nights, poetry readings, video game parties and more.