Libraries in Loudoun County re-open with new guidelines

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public libraries re-opened June 24, but with limited services.

Every library location will operate at reduced capacity to help minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Library officials said residents will have access to computer stations, however as of now that access will be by appointment only and social distancing guidelines will be implemented.

Peter O’Brien, Division Manager of Communications for LCPL said, “All of our books that are on the shelves have been quarantined for at least four days to ensure the safety of our customers and the materials. We’re also going by the Governor’s mandated guidelines that everybody must have a face mask if you’re over the age of 10.”

Officials said for residents and customers who don’t feel comfortable entering the building, curbside pickup service will continue during regular library hours at all branches except the law library.

