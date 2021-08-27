Liberty University moves classes online, suspends large indoor gatherings until Sept. 10 to slow spread of COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Monday, Liberty University will implement a temporary mitigation period, which includes switching to online learning and suspending large indoor gatherings. This campus-wide quarantine is expected to stay in effect until Sept. 10.

According to a statement from the university on Thursday, Aug. 26, the changes going into effect on Monday, Aug. 30 are intended to slow the spread of the virus and maintain a safe and healthy campus environment.

“We are taking the necessary steps and actions to lighten the burden to our medical service providers, the local hospital resources, and to do our part to keep our community safe,” said executive director of Liberty’s Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives, Keith Anderson. “We understand the severity of the pandemic and desire to act swiftly to ensure the health and safety of our campus. Through collective collaboration with our on-campus partners, Central Virginia Family Physicians (CVFP), and our Liberty University Health & Wellness professionals, we are attending to our asymptomatic and symptomatic campus members as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

The university continues to encourage social hygiene practices, including physical distancing and wearing a mask. In addition, free vaccine clinics are expected to be offered on campus in near future.

“Anderson said multiple members of the university administration are working to make this a seamless transition, drawing upon the knowledge and experience gained last year during the university’s successful implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” Liberty University said in Thursday’s statement. “He said during this upcoming temporary mitigation period, the university will continue to monitor positive COVID-19 rates on campus and the surrounding community, review information from the Virginia Department of Health, and make necessary updates as needed.”

School officials say they will also allow employees who have worked remotely to return to remote work; adjust meal service options, such as offering more outdoor space and takeout; increase the capacity for quarantine of positive and symptomatic residential students; and bring back mitigation measures for non-classroom learning environments, such as labs and flight training.

However, outdoor events, including the football game against Campbell on Sept. 4, will still go on as scheduled. Meanwhile, the university’s Williams Stadium will also be used to host Convocations and Campus Community worship services, which have been moved temporarily from the indoor Vines Center.

For more information on the latest pandemic mitigation efforts at Liberty University, click here.