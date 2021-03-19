Liberty University announces in-person graduation ceremonies as Gov. Northam lifts restrictions

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — As Governor Ralph Northam lifts certain COVID-19 restrictions, Liberty University officials have decided to hold in-person graduation ceremonies on campus.
The individual ceremonies will be held at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15. These ceremonies will also be available online for those who are unable to attend in person.
The main Commencement 2021 Ceremony on May 15 will remain virtual.
“This is great news. The governor has lifted the mandate, and we are now allowed to hold in-person ceremonies to honor these graduates and help them celebrate this milestone together with their families. We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines. These graduates deserve a special day to mark their accomplishments, and we are looking forward to giving them a proper send-off as they become part of our Liberty alumni family and advance our mission as Champions for Christ.”Jerry Prevo, President of Liberty University
The university will monitor any changes to guidelines and restrictions. Graduates will be notified of any updates by email and on Liberty.edu/Commencement.