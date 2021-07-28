LFCC’s Workforce Solutions has new program to help students get software developer jobs

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions has a new program to help students get software developer jobs.

Right now, there are over 7,000 software developer jobs open in Virginia. The program is an aid to help fill those positions. The Front End Bootcamps is an 18-week program in partnership with Promineo Tech. Students will learn skills and technologies taught by professional software engineers to make them job-ready.

“There’s just so many jobs out there right now being one of the most in-demand IT jobs so we need to fill these positions as much as we can,” said Samantha Brill, program manager at LFCC Workforce Solutions.

The first bootcamp starts on August 17.