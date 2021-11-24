LFCC Fauquier Campus to get new skilled trades building

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM) — Construction will soon begin on a new building at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Fauquier Campus.

The soon-to-be skilled trades building will allow the college to offer trades classes at the Fauquier Campus for the first time ever. Previously, Fauquier Campus skilled trades programs were offered at locations off-campus.

Other enhanced educational opportunities at the new building will include a carpentry program, as well as electrical, plumbing, heavy equipment operator, and HVAC programs. Construction is set to begin in February.

“With a true lab with concrete floors, drop ceilings, and electrical cords we’re gonna be able to really enhance more of that hands-on experience for our students,” said Jeanian Clark, who serves as the vice president of Workforce Solutions at Lord Fairfax Community College.

The new skilled trades building will be built on 60 acres of land adjacent to the campus. The land was gifted by Fauquier County to the LFCC Educational Foundation.