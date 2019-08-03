LFCC awarded grant for electrical and HVAC programs

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College was awarded a FastForward Workforce Training Grant which will allow administrators to expand the school’s electrical and HVAC programs.

LFCC is part of the Virginia Community College System, which includes 23 schools, all of which were given a combined $2.75 million in grant funding. LFCC received $182,466 for its programs, for which eligible students only have to pay one-third of the program cost.

“If you’re talking about trade schools, we really short-change the trade-vocational schools, especially in Virginia. They’re coming back, realizing that, ‘oh my goodness we can’t support the industry we’re trying to recruit here,'” said LFCC mechatronics instructor John Howley.

These programs allow graduates to increase their salary by 25 to 50 percent within weeks.