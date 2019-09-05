Let Them Eat Wheat: Great Harvest bakery mills flour in-house

The process only takes about 25 minutes and the flour is used within 72 hours after its made.

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM) — When was the last time you went to a bakery and knew exactly where all of the ingredients came from? A Warrenton bakery mills its own wheat, in-house, into flour.

Owner and chief cook Pablo Teodoro says the process only takes about 25 minutes and the flour is used within 72 hours after its made. He also says his brownies, for example, not only taste better with whole wheat; but they’re also some of the healthiest.

“It’s something that [bakeries] just don’t do anymore,” said Teodoro. “But we do, and we do it because it’s healthy; because it makes food taste better; because it’s fun, it’s different; it’s cool.”