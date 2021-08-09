Legendary creative animators inspire young aspirants to the craft

Creative animator Charles Moisant was in the region over the weekend to coach young animators on their craft. He teamed with Philo Barnhart, whose work made Disney’s Little Mermaid an animation sensation.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Some aspiring creators of animated films in our region got some help from a team of real pros at a Manassas, Virginia workshop over the weekend.

Philo Barnhart — who worked on the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid — and his collaborator, Charles Mouisant were in northern Virginia to help share the latest techniques in comic and creative animation and delivering the message that their art can be a force for good to bring about social change, clean neighborhoods, building relationships with police and forge community cooperation.

“We do a lot of work with children, teaching them techniques of drawing,” Barnhart said.

Their animation campaigns have also focused on financial literacy, anti-bullying and water safety.