Leesburg’s Sycolin Road expansion finally complete after 10+ years

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg residents will soon see reduced congestion traffic now that the four-phase Sycolin Road Expansion Project has been completed.

The Sycolin Road Expansion Project starts from Leesburg Bypass (Route 7/15), to south of Leesburg Municipal Field. The project widened the road from to four lanes with a divided roadway, as well as a sidewalk and trail. On June 22, Mayor Kelly Burk, along with several elected government officials, were gathering in Leesburg Executive Airport for ribbon cutting celebration of completion of the project.

The project has been in discussion since about 1998, officials said. Based on funding availability, it was divided into four phases:

Phase one was open to traffic in 2008 which was on Battlefield Parkway Intersection Phase two, construction on the Tolber Lane intersection, was opened to traffic in 2011 Phase three, constuction on the Hope Parkway Intersection, was opened to traffic in 2015; Phase four, which runs to the southern corporate limits, was opened to traffic this year.

“The long term benefits is that you can get to point A to point B without stuck in the traffic, being in the major commuter road, lots of people using it, getting to work, they want to get to work, get home to their kids in a reasonable amount of time, this will allow that to happen.”, when mayor giving out outlook of the project.

The city said the project ended up being $3 million less than anticipated, the mayor said. The total project cost $30 million.

