Leesburg’s sidewalk dining program returns this week

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Back by popular demand, Leesburg’s sidewalk dining program is returning starting this week.

The initiative started last July as a temporary way to help downtown restaurants that were impacted by the indoor dining restrictions due to COVID-19. The program closes off a section of downtown to provide extra outdoor seating.

The first few months of the initiative were so successful, the town initially extended the outdoor seating until November 2020. Similar to last year, South King St., from Market to Loudoun streets, will temporarily close Fridays-Sundays.



“It was obvious to the business owners, the town residents, our council members that this was a program that benefited everyone,” said Leah Kosin, Public Information Officer for the Town of Leesburg. “Now that the weather is starting to get a little nicer, it’s gone before the town council and they’ve gone ahead and approved this program to resume.”

Sidewalk dining hours will be Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.