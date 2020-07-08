Leesburg’s Confederate statue will be removed by September 7

The statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier will be returned to the Loudoun Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove the Confederate statue outside the courthouse in Leesburg.

The statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier will be returned to the Loudoun Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. A new Virginia law, that went into effect on July 1, permits localities to remove, relocate, or contextualize their monuments. Last month, Chair Phyllis Randall announced via Facebook that the board would revisit the statue’s removal in accordance with that law. Randall has publicly supported its removal since 2004.

“If taking the statue down could erase history, it means that you erase mothers, fathers, sons and daughters being stolen from their homeland and being put in bondage. You erase women being raped and having their children stripped from them. You erase people working like animals from sunup to sundown. You erase beating and terrors and lynchings,” Randall said. “If taking that statue down could erase all that, I would be personally traveling through the South tearing down statues with my bare hands. But truthfully, taking down these statues doesn’t erase history one bit.”

The statue will be removed by September 7.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM