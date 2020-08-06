Leesburg weekend outdoor dining area is a success

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg had its first trial run of the new outdoor seating initiative, and business owners say it was a success.

The town of Leesburg started a new program that shut down a block of South King Street every weekend to allow restaurants to have outdoor seating. The town realized many local businesses were hurting because of COVID-19 indoor seating restrictions.

Many restaurant owners say they are pleased with the new initiative and that the outdoor seating is helping. “That’s 12 more seats that we wouldn’t normally have that we turned several times throughout the night…I would love to see this initiative continue beyond October,” said Aimee Henkel, co-owner of Echelon Wine Bar.

Restaurants are able to participate in the outdoor seating option from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Store owners said that the business was busy, but not so much that people were congregating and still maintained social distancing.

The Wine Kitchen owner, Jason Miller, said that the program allowed all of the South King Street businesses to have a chance to thrive for the first time since the pandemic.

“We’ve had the best weekend we’ve had since all of this started,” said Miller. “For us, we’re a small restaurant, as are many of the restaurants along South King Street, so having some extra tables outside positively affects our revenue.”

The new program is set to run until October 24, weather-permitting.

