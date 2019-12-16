Leesburg trainer charged with sexual battery

charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, and abduction for sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– 54, Arnold Thomas has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, and abduction for sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

The assault happened during a practice with the Ashburn Elite Track Club, Thomas is a trainer.

Officials say the suspect was alone when the minor and Thomas were doing training exercises when he groped the teen multiple times. Detectives with the Loudoun county sheriff office are working to determine if the suspect has had any other inappropriate contact with other juveniles.

Loudoun County officials ask if you have any other information regarding the suspect to contact the police.