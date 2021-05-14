Leesburg Town Council considering formation of police advisory commission

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — To further educate the public about local police and build positive relationships, the Leesburg Town Council is considering forming a police advisory commission.

The council agreed to move forward with plans to develop a civilian police advisory commission, and if it is established, it does not mean they will oversee the Leesburg Police Department. However, instead, they will act as a liaison with the department and be a resource for the community.

Leah Kosin, Town of Leesburg said, “Last year Governor Ralph Northam signed Senate bill 5035 into law which authorizes local governments to create police oversight bodies. That that would investigate complaints and hold police accountable aspects of the laws wording however puts Leesburg in an awkward position because this is good for counties and cities, not towns such as Leesburg.”

The council plans to send a letter to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office asking for clarification of the law, and hopes to have a commission formed, soon.