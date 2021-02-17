Leesburg to reinforce downtown parking payments on March 1

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — For the past year, parking in downtown Leesburg has been free, but starting March 1 the town will be reinforcing payment for its parking meters and garages.

The town made parking free during the past year to promote the support of downtown businesses and to avoid touch contact on payment kiosks and parking meters.

WDVM spoke to a town spokesperson, Leah Kosin, for more details.

“Downtown Leesburg provides several parking options; it includes approximately 70 metered on-street parking spaces and 300 spaces at the Town Hall parking garage. The first two hours in the Town Hall parking garage will continue to be free, each additional hour is $1 with a $10 maximum daily,” said Kosin.

The town reminds drivers to keep their tickets with them if they’re parking in the Town Hall garage and pay at one of the kiosks before leaving.