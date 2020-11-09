Leesburg to provide reimbursement grants for restaurant tents and heaters

Businesses who wish to participate must submit by Nov. 30th

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Leesburg is providing reimbursement grants for tents and heaters used for outdoor dining. A portion of CARES Act funding has been given to the Leesburg Town Council to provide reimbursement for certain businesses.

Businesses who incurred expenses from March 1- Dec. 30 may be eligible to receive a grant of up to $5,000 for tents or $2,500 dollars for portable heaters for social distancing needs.

This comes after months of Leesburg restaurants participating in an outdoor dining program on Friday and Saturday nights.

“This grant is also going to be there and available to those businesses that have already purchased the tents and heaters,” said Leah Kosin, Assistant Public Information Officer for the Town of Leesburg. “I know that a lot of our downtown restaurants already have, so this is just going to help them with that purchase.”

The dining program is set to end this month, but Kosin says that businesses have expressed interest in continuing the initiative.