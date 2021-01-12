Leesburg social profit, Arc of Loudoun receives $2k grant to continue to help those with disabilities

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun Chamber Foundation has selected 5 nonprofit organizations throughout the County to receive $2,000 to support their work.

Out of the 5 non-profits, the Arc of Loudoun in Leesburg was selected due to their ongoing work in the community. The social profit serves children and adults with disabilities, ages 5-22 along with helping their families and caretakers.

Lisa Kimball, Chief Executive Officer, The Arc of Loudoun said, “This money can be used as emergency funding to relieve situations where for instance somebody can’t pay there electric bills somebody needs help to buy adaptive technology, something that can help an individual to speak or help with mobility challenges. It can also help with virtual learning in terms of having a device and internet connectivity to be able to participate from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kimball said this grant will help them get closer to their strategic goals, especially when it comes to education planning.