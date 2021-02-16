Leesburg seeks customer feedback on Verizon cable service

Leesburg is looking for feedback from residents on their Verizon cable TV service.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Leesburg is asking for residents’ feedback on their cable TV service with Verizon.

As a part of Leesburg’s non-exclusive renewal process with the provider, the town particularly wants to hear from residents who were told that Verizon cable TV service is not available at their address. They would also like those who have any unresolved service issues or concerns with the provider to comment.

Residents have already been submitting their comments on the first day.

“We put out this news release earlier today and we’ve already received over a dozen responses to the online forum,” said Betsy Arnett, Public Information Officer for the Town of Leesburg.

Those interested in participating have a few ways they can submit: