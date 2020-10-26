Leesburg seeks art submissions for mural wall

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Commission on Public Art (COPA) invites locals in the Washington D.C. metro area to submit art designs to be installed on the retaining wall located on the east side of Harrison Street between South Street SE and Depot Court SE.
COPA encourages local artists to create a scene relevant to the wall’s location.
In a statement, COPA said, “Suggestions include nature reflecting the nearby parks, cycling, or themes related with the grain mill that was built in 1899 and operated until the mid-1980s on the current day location of Tuscarora Mills restaurant. Artists are not limited to these ideas and all submissions will be considered.”
Once completed, the mural will cover the entire wall, measuring 834 square feet wide, broken into six sections. The winning artist or artists selected to showcase their work will be awarded $1,000 for the design and installation of the mural and $1,500 to cover supplies needed.
COPA invites both individual artists and artist teams to participate. There is no requirement or prior art experience required to apply. For more information, click here.
